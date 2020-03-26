Police nabbed 11 maulvis from foreign countries staying at mosque in India

Jharkhand police has nabbed eleven maulvis (Islamic scholars) from different countries hiding at a mosque near Rargaon village in Ranchi district’s Tamar, Jharkhand. The maulvis were belonging to China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.

The Bundu DSP has raided the mosque after getting a tip-off. The maulvis have been sent for quarantine at Musabani Police Training Centre.

They have been identified as Ma Mani, Yeh Dehai, Ma Maireli from China, Nurkarim Oloo, Zurbek, Nurgyev Islanbeck, Abdullaev Gulomiddin, Ismail Mishalo, Shakir Shah Akhunov, Ilyas Mayanov of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Their passports have been seized and now, the police are investigating into the matter.

The Islamic clerics claimed that they had travelled to Jamshedpur from Delhi. They stated that they reached Ranchi on March 19 and took refuge in the mosque.