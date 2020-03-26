Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for this film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

It has been confirmed that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will reunite for a Bollywood movie again. The duo has earlier united for the critically aclaimed ‘Gully Boy’.

As per reports, the dup will unite for veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. The film is titled ‘Baiju Bawra’.

As per reports the film is s based on a 1952 Hindi film with the same title. The original ‘Baiju Bawra’ had Bharat Bhushan as Baiju and Meena Kumari playing his love interest, Gauri.

Ranveer Singh has already worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in blockbuster films like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

An official announcement is still awaited.