Covid-19: Leader of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party arrested by police

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a leader of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party in Uttar Pradesh. Mansoor Alam, district president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was arrested by police for spreading fake news on Covid-19. This was reported by national media like OPindia and Swarjya.

He was arrested for spreading misinformation on Covid-19. He was arrested from Prayagraj for spreading fake news about deaths caused by Covid-19 in India. The accused is a resident of Gajia in Jahagirabad area of Naini in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Masood posted on the social media that “the government is hiding facts. While the government figures show over 500 till now, 50,000 people have already died in the country due to COVID-19.” The police took action against Masood after the post shared by him went viral on social media.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and action is being taken accordingly. Alam has been booked under section 188 (violating section 144 of CrPc), 153 A (indulge in wanton vilification) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the feeling of any class).