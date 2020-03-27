Covid-19: Sharjah makes important announcement

Free parking for the public was announced in Sharjah. The free parking will begin from March 23, 2020, until further notice. This was announced by Sharjah City Municipality. The decision was taken in line with the preventive moves to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The municipality urged to all drivers to adhere to the parking rules and regulations, as the parking inspectors will monitor any misuse of parking spaces such as double parking, preventing other using the parking spaces, hence causing negative impact on traffic.