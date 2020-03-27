Indian skipper Virat Kohli makes an appeal to fellow Indians: Watch it here

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team has come with an appeal to all Indians. The Indian skipper took to his social media handle to share his appeal. Virat Kohli has shared a video on his Twitter in which he has urged to all Indians to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines imposed by the government.

“Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty”, Kohli captioned the video.

“Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days — people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines — it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels”, Kohli can be heard saying in the video.

“I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus” Kohli added.

“This for me is an act against the country’s well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind”, Kohli said in the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now. “With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.