See what Madhavan and Jim Carey have to share amid the lock down period

Now that the whole world is locked down amid the pandemic’s fear, the celebrities across the world have been sharing photos of their fun time and day to day activities.

A Twitter user posted a meme, featuring Madhavan to explain his beard situation during the 21-day lockdown. He shared a collage which comprised a picture of Madhavan sans beard, juxtaposed with a photograph of the actor from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he sports grey hair and beard. The caption read, “Day 1 and day 21 of lockdown.” Madhavan’s reaction to the tweet was priceless. He wrote: “Hahaha! Manzoor hai… Desh aur maanav hith mein – manzoor hai.”

See the image here:

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.???? https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has been sharing a series of posts on growing a beard. The first tweet in the series, read, “Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether.”

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

In an another post, the actor wrote: “Day 3. Beard growth seems slower in isolation. Already yearning for the life I had before all the stubble began.”