6 Killed, 6 injured as truck carrying migrant workers meets with accident

At least six persons including 4 men and 2 children were killed and six others -two females and four men- were injured as a truck carrying migrant workers back to their villages in Karnataka was rammed by a lorry on Outer Ring Road on Hyderabad outskirts early Saturday.

The accident occurred when 30 labourers, rendered jobless due to lockdown, were returning to their villages in Raichur district of Karnataka. The victims engaged in road construction in Suryapet district of Telangana. The truck carrying the labourers was rammed by another truck from rear along the Pedda Golconda-ORR highway near Pedda Golconda village in Ranga Reddy district.

The injured were rushed to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad and their condition is said to be critical.