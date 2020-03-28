After ‘Ramayana’and Mahabharata’, Doordarshan to bring back this classic series

Doordarshan, the public broadcaster in India has started airing its classic TV series, Ramayana and Mahabharata. The classics were aired after public demand as the country is going through a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. Now the public broadcaster has announced that it will re-telecast another TV series named ‘Circus’.

Circus has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Circus, directed by Mirza and Kundan Shah, marked Shah Rukh’s entry into the entertainment industry. The show also featured the likes of Renuka Shahane and actor-director Ashutosh Gowarikar. Shah Rukh plays a young man struggling to manage a circus that was his father’s. Circus will air from Saturday at 8 pm.

“Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favourite @iamsrk’s #Circus – TV Series (1989) – From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational” DD National tweeted.

Doordarshan also will air detective series Byomkesh Bakshi. It is referred as the desi version of detective Sherlock Holmes, Byomkesh Bakshi follows the work of the detective by the same name. The TV series, based on Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s stories, featured Rajit Kapur in the titular role.