Coronavirus: UAE announces the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19

The Ministry of Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in UAE. As per that UAE confirmed 72 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and three recoveries.

The total number of cases has risen to 405 and number of recoveries has become 55 till March 27.

The recovered cases included one Pakistan and two Bangladesh nationals.

Authorities urged residents to adopt healthy practices that help protect individuals from infection, such as washing one’s hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

The ministry advised people suffering from respiratory symptoms to avoid public places and called on residents to avoid spreading rumors – get information on Covid-19 from official and credible sources.