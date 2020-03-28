Covid-19: Web browsing increases due to lockdown: WhatsApp usage surges

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a full lockdown in several parts of the world. As a result, people have started to use various apps and services more often. These services include instant messaging apps, video calling apps, and social media platforms.

As per the report web browsing has increased by 70% in the later stage of the pandemic,while social media engagement has increased by 61% over normal usage rates.

WhatsApp has seen the highest surge,- 40% in its usage. WhatsApp usage increased to 27% during the early stage of the pandemic. This rose to 41% during the mid-phase and then shot to 51% in the late phase.

The report by Kantar highlights that Spain witnessed an increase of 76% in the usage of these apps. Further, the report mentioned that WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram saw over 40% increase in their usage from users below the age of 35. People who most actively used these apps belong to the age group of 18 – 34.

As per the Kantar report, only 11% of people use social media as a source of trustworthy information. About 52% of people said that traditional media like newspapers are trustworthy in providing news.

The report is based on a survey of over 25,000 consumers across 30 markets by Kantar.