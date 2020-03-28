Details about IS militant Abu Khalid al-Hindi from Kerala who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul revealed

The more details about the IS militant who attacked the Gurudwara in Kabul in which 28 people were killed was revealed by the investigative agencies.

Terrorists attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar Area of Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. A statement issued by the IS claimed that the attack was carried out by an Indian national named ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’. It also claimed that the attack was carried out in order to avenge the supposed ‘plight of Muslims in Kashmir’.

Now, it has revealed that ‘Abu Khalid al-Hindi’ was a Keralite named Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal. He had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS.

Four years ago, Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal had escaped to join ISIS. Before he did, he was a shopkeeper in Kasargod, Kerala. He had joined ISIS along with 14 others from Kasargod itself. Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal was wanted by NIA in its 2016 Kasargod ISIS module case and had a red corner notice out against him.

The 2016 Kasargod IS module case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by terrorists from Kasaragod district of Kerala since Ramadan, 2015, with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of ISIS. As part of the conspiracy, 14 accused from Kasaragod district had left India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early July 2016, before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they joined the ISIS.

The NIA charge sheet said, “Preliminary investigation in the above cases revealed that the missing persons left India and joined the IS in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. The accused are continuing their anti-national activities by propagating the ideology of and inviting support for the IS, through various means including, but not limited to, Internet based social media platforms”.

The NIA website still has Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal as one of the most wanted terrorists.