Earth quake reported in Himachal Pradesh

: Tremors of magnitude ranging from 3 to 4.3 were felt in the valleys of Mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh.

The quakes were recorded between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said. The first quake was of 3.6 magnitudes and was felt at 5.11 pm, followed by a 4.3 magnitude quake at 5.17 pm, 3 magnitude quake at 5.45 pm, 3.8 magnitude quake at 6.49 pm and 3.4 magnitude quake at 8.43 pm, he added.

No casualties were reported and damage to buildings is being assessed. The epicenter of the quake is at a depth of 5 to 10 km on the scenic Chamba district. Himachal Pradesh is very prone to seismic activities as the area encompasses the Indian subtectonic plate pressing against the great Asian tectonic plate.