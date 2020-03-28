Facts you don’t know about actress Trisha Krishnan: See pics

Trisha is a lead actress in south-Indian Film industry. She did female lead role with all leading stars in Kollywood and Tollywood. She started her career in an uncredited role in the movie ‘Jodi’.

This may come as a surprise to you but Trisha has appeared in Falguni Pathak’s famous music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye! Yes! Remember the painting girl donning a saree in the song? It was her!

After winning the Miss Madras contest in 1999, the 96 actress went on to participate in the Miss India contest and competed against Celina Jaitley (who won the title of Miss India 2001). Trisha bagged the subtitle of Miss Beautiful Smile!

On January 2015, the actress got engaged to a Chennai-based businessman named Varun Manian. Though, the duo called off their engagement after four months in May 2015.

She was chosen as the brand ambassador of Scooty Pep +.She has also been the Brand Ambassador of Fanta India.