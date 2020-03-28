Tamil Nadu: Quarantined man kills woman with a bite

In an extremely rare case that happened at the Theni district of Tamilnadu, a woman was killed by a nasty bite to her neck by a man.

Manikandan32, who just returned from Sri Lanka was on home quarantine and on Friday he was noticeably upset. At night, he stripped naked and jumped to the street and ran away. He then pounced on an elderly lady, two lanes away from his home and ferociously attacked her like a beast,biting-off a chunk from her throat. The lady died on Saturday while on treatment.

Elaborating the incident Bodinayakanur Police station official said that Manikandan is in observation at a quarantine facility and doctors are closely monitoring his mental state. Police rejected the doubts that Manikandan or his family had a previous grudge resulting in the murder.