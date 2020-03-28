Renowned singer tested positive for coronavirus

A renowned country singer, Joe Diffie has tested positive for coronavirus. This was revelaed by Diffie. He announced this through a message to his fans on Friday. The singer did not reveal whether he is currently hospitalized.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment.My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic”, Diffie, said in his statement.

Diffie, a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years and Grammy award winner is known for his hits in the ’90s including, Honky Tonk Attitude, Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox, John Deere Green, Third Rock From The Sun and Pickup Man. Two of his 13 albums went platinum and another two were certified gold.