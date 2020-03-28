This actress replaces Trisha in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’

Trisha has dropped the Telugu film ‘Acharya’. It was confirmed by the actress earlier. The actress has cited creative differences as the reason for opting out of the film starring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

Trisha, who walked out of the project, apologised to her fans and promised that she will do a Telugu film soon. “To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project”, she tweeted.

Now it is confirmed that Kajal Aggarwalwill do the female lead in the film. An official word regarding the same is likely to be out soon.

Ram Cheyan is also producing the film along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is touted to be an action entertainer.