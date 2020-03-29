“ 28 March will be special till I die”, says Prithviraj

The biggest blockbuster in the Malayalam film industry, ‘Lucifer’ was released on March 28, 2019. It has now passed a year. The film shattered multiple records and emerged as the first ever Malayalam film to enter the elite Rs 200 crore club.

On the occassion the director of the film Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a touching note on his social media handle. The film starring Mohanlal in the lead role has marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

“Last year this time, I had just finished loading Lucifer on all platforms and checked the out on each one of them. It was the culmination of a 3 month long, frantic, day and night post production schedule. There was no way I could have made it on time without the constant support of my cinematographer, directorial, edit, sound, DI and VFX team. One year since, the world is a lot different. And I’m a good 30 odd kilos lighter! These are tough times..and I guess memories that inspire you are more important than ever. The next morning, groggy and sleep deprived, Supriya and I went to Kavitha single screen in Ernakulam to see the first day first show of my directorial debut. And Lalettan gave me one of the best surprises of my lifetime by joining us amidst a humungous crowd. It’s been a fairly long journey in cinema..but 28/03/19 will be special till I die! Stay safe folks. ?? #Empuraan”, wrote Prithviraj on Facebook.

Last year this time, I had just finished loading Lucifer on all platforms and checked the out on each one of them. It… Prithviraj Sukumaran ????? ?? ????? ???? ????????, ?? ?????, ????

‘Empuraan’, the second part of ‘Lucifer’ is expected to go on floors sometime next year. Murali Gopy is scripting the film and Prithviraj himself will be directing it.