Covid-19: Emirates Airlines issues a warning for passengers

Dubai based Emirates Airlines has issued a warning for all passengers. The airline has earlier suspended all services as per the directive of UAE government. The airline has issued a statement for all passengers in which it has announced the warning.

“We’ve been alerted to recent email phishing attacks that contain the subject ‘Your flight is cancelled: collect your refund’. These are not emails sent from Emirates,” the airline said.

“Please be careful to protect your personal information and don’t respond or click on links in such emails. The easiest way to detect a fake email is to look at the email address it was sent from. All official emails from Emirates are sent from one of these two email addresses: emirates@e.emirates.email or do-not-reply@emirates.email,” the airline added.