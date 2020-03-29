COVID 19 Lockdown: Delivery boy while walking to hometown dies

In a dreadful incidence of a death of a migrant worker, a 38 year old man who walked for 200 km from the national captial to his home in Madhya Pradesh, died on the way. This has come as a incidence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a 21 day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

A 38-year-old man, who had walked over 200 km from Delhi to reach his home in Madhya Pradesh after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, died on the way.

Ranveer Singh, who worked as a delivery agent in Delhi, was among the thousands of migrants desperately trying to return to their hometowns and villages after they were left without jobs, shelter or money. Most of them have been covering a journey of hundreds of kilometres on foot, as all transport services are shut, including passenger trains and interstate buses, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ranveer Singh had started walking to his village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, around 326 km from the national capital.

When he collapsed on the highway in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, a local shopkeeper offered him tea and biscuits. But soon, Ranveer Singh had a heart attack and died. The man was about 80 km away from his village.

On Saturday evening, thousands of migrant workers crowded into bus terminals around the national capital trying desperately to return home across the border in Uttar Pradesh.