Five migrant workers walking to home were killed and 8 injured after hit by truck

In a tragic incident, five migrant workers who were walking to home states were killed and eight others were injured after they were hit by a truck. The tragic incident is reported from Haryana.

The migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed at Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway on Sunday early morning. The yet-to-be-identified deceased included a one-year-old toddler and a woman of around 30 years of age

The group was walking from Manesar to UP and had halted near Panchgaon, after hearing about an Aligarh-bound bus slated to come there. It was then that a speeding truck carrying vegetables from Ahmedabad and going to Gaziabad rammed into them.

The truck driver Rakesh Yadav was arrested. As per the driver the accident occurred as the brake of the truck failed. An FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279, 336, 337, 304(ii) of IPC. The Gurugram police is busy trying to identify the deceased and injured.