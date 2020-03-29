‘Sleeping people were picked up and were sent to borders’: BJP leader alleges ‘planned conspiracy’ : Watch video

For last few days, the migrant workers from several states in India working in Delhi were seen gathering all around the city and are returning to their home states. It caused panic and UP government has launched 1000 buses to take the workers.

Now a BJP leader in Delhi, Kapil Mishra has alleged that there was conspiracy behind this. He attacked the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government for this.

Calling it a planned conspiracy, Mishra claimed that Delhi government had made an announcement in the night in migrant settlements telling people that buses were plying to Anand Vihar and from there onward people can get a bus to UP or Bihar. Mishra also claimed that sleeping people were picked up by the Delhi government and sent to the border. He took his social media handle to to raise this allegation.

Earleir, BJP leader B.L Santhosh has also raised same allegation.

Tamilnadu border is only 36 Kms from Bengaluru .. Andhra is less than 100 Kms from Chennai . No migrant labourers exodus . Why only from Delhi ..? Something amiss here . Is somebody playing mischief ..? Very purpose of #LockDown is getting defeated . #IndiaFightsCorona — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 28, 2020

“Migrant workers tell on camera that they were told that buses will be there at Anand Vihar. DTC buses drop them to Anand Vihar. Some forces want India to fail when India fights corona. Nation will not forgive them,” BJP general secretary B L Santhosh said.