Soon after the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana gets telecasted, this is how twitter reacted

Mar 29, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
1 minute read

Ever since the epic TV show Mahabharat and Ramayana started to get telecasted on DD national, the internet world went nostalgic. When the first episode of Ramanand Sagar’s aired on Doordarshan  and the 90’s Mahabharat also made a comeback, the twitter went with joy.

The Internet is besides itself with joy and filled up Twitter with nostalgic memories that all Nineties’ kids will relate to. The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat started conversations about antennas and box TVs and also took netizens back to their childhood, confessions were made on Twitter. “We are re-living our childhood,” read a tweet while another added: “I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan on those Sunday mornings.”

