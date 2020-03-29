Soon after the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana gets telecasted, this is how twitter reacted

Ever since the epic TV show Mahabharat and Ramayana started to get telecasted on DD national, the internet world went nostalgic. When the first episode of Ramanand Sagar’s aired on Doordarshan and the 90’s Mahabharat also made a comeback, the twitter went with joy.

The Internet is besides itself with joy and filled up Twitter with nostalgic memories that all Nineties’ kids will relate to. The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat started conversations about antennas and box TVs and also took netizens back to their childhood, confessions were made on Twitter. “We are re-living our childhood,” read a tweet while another added: “I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan on those Sunday mornings.”

Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. ? so glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology. pic.twitter.com/ZFc4X0oTFl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 28, 2020

#Mahabharata on DD Bharti?

Being #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai fan I feel extremely lucky to relieve those days?? pic.twitter.com/PauorE3LBS — heer (@Heeriye1) March 28, 2020

Full attendance infront of the TV @ 9am. We are re-living our childhood (I was 7 years old and my parents bought a Bush TV for me to see this show)… my kids might never understand but I’m happy they are watching with me. #Ramayan @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pYIM7zj4wD — Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) March 28, 2020

I vividly remember my memories of watching #Ramayan on those Sunday mornings. We had Uptron TV on those days, and antenna was such a pain. As it was my responsibility to prepare TV with right signals.. These memories are nostalgic!! pic.twitter.com/NVrSxdQ12U — Chetan Singh (@ChetanNature) March 28, 2020