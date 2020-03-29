Stranded pilgrims in Haridwar will be brought back,Government

28 special buses will be deployed to bring back more than 1000 pilgrims stranded in Haridwar due to the flash lock-down of the nation in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gujarati pilgrims have to undergo thermal screening at the border check-post of Aravalli district of Northern Gujarat. Thousands of interstate laborers with their families, including toddler children, were filmed walking back to their home grounds in the exodus sparked by the pandemic. State authorities are frantically gathering resources on means to curb the unforeseen situation.