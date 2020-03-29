Video: Police stamps notice on the fore heads of Migrant labours

A video posted in Social media shows a Woman Sub-inspector scribing a notice on to the forehead of migrant labor waiting for screening before entering the Madhya Pradesh.

The illiterate labor force of India, frightened by the lock-down started an exodus scaling hundreds of miles on foot, in the absence of transport facilities. The neglect of the socially downtrodden had led to a severe multi-faceted humanitarian crisis in the nation. The majority of the lower strata populace, who have no provisions to binge watch and cuddle on nostalgic serials hit the road together with their family to join their greater family in rural Indian villages.

The Woman Sub-inspector scribed “I breached lock-down, Don’t approach me” to the forehead of migrant labor waiting for screening by a medical officer on MP check post. In the video, the labor can be seen sitting still with no expressions, as the police stamps the notice on his forehead.