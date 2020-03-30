Coronavirus Lockdown : Yogi Adithyanath Govt transfers Rs 611 crore into 27.5 Lakh bank accounts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, transferred Rs 611 crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 lakh workers of the state, registered under the MNREGA scheme.

The chief minister, who spoke to a group of workers through video conferencing, said that the government would take care of all daily wage earners who had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

He asked officials to ensure food and lodging for all migrant workers and also arrange for their stay till the period of lockdown.