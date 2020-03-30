COVID 19: Automobile companies get instruction from ministry to produce ventilators

Ministry of Health and and Family Welfare on Monday afternoon tweeted that automobile manufacturers in the country have been asked to manufacture ventilators to assist in the fight against the pandemic. Over 1,000 confirmed positive cases have been reported even as the entire nation conitnues to be in lockdown mode till April 14.

The Health Ministry’s tweet informed that major automobile makers in the country have been asked to assist in the fight against coronavirus. “Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture #ventilators and are working towards this end,” the post on the micro-blogging website read. There are currently 14,000 ventilators which have been dedicated for coronavirus patients in hospitals around the country.

On Saturday, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will assist in augmenting the production of ventilators and masks which are critical medical equipment.

Mahindra and Mahindra too has stepped up efforts and has already introduced ‘Face Shields’ for healthcare workers. The company is also expected to launch sub- ?7,500 ventilators very soon.

Hyundai Motor India’s CSR wing informed last week that it had placed an order for testing kit from South Korea.

Companies like Ford, GM and Tesla are in the process of manufacturing or assisting manufacture of ventilators in the United States while several OEMs are doing the same in the UK.