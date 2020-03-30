Covid-19 Lockdown: Bombs hurled as ward councillors fight against each other on street

As the whole country is fighting unitedly against the Covid-19 pandemic, two ward Councillors fight against each other on street. The incident took place at Kacchi Sadak area between ward number 134 to 137 in Kolkata in West Bengal.

Police has booked the two ward Councillors from Kolkata were on Monday for rioting. Locals registered complaint with police as the street battle went on throughout the night.

A case has been registered against Councillors of ward number 134 and 137, Shams Iqbal and Rahmat Alam Ansari respectively, for rioting and violation of lockdown order.

Supporters of these Councillors were seen bombing at each other and even abusing.Seven people have been arrested in connection with the violence and the situation is now peaceful.