Covid-19: Store in Dubai to impose fine on customers for violating this measure

A store in Dubai has announced that it will impose a fine of Dh.1000 on its customers if they do not wear masks while shopping. ‘Union Coop’ has announced this.

The retailer in Dubai announced this on their social media account. The store has made wearing mask mandatory for its customers. This was announced in coordination with the instructions by UAE government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The retailer said on its Twitter and Instagram account that violators will be find Dh1,000 for not wearing mask. It also advised customers to keep distances and avoid crowding in the supermarkets.

“Dear Shoppers, due to health and safety concern and in implementation of Cabinet decision No.17/2020, wearing masks is mandatory in all our branches to avoid Dh1,000 violation. Kindly maintain social distance and avoid crowding”, read the statement.