COVID 29: More than 2500 people quarantined in this district

In a fresh case of corona virus suspects, a total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assam’s Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

No COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Assam so far, an official said on Monday.

According to district Joint Director Health Dr N S Tishya, 381 people under the jurisdiction of Rangia Block Public Health Centre (BPHC), 322 under Kamalapur BPHC and 122 under Bihdia BPHC have been home quarantined.

A total of 159 beds have been kept ready in five model hospitals in Kamrup district, including 20 beds at Rangia Railway Polyclinic, in case of any eventuality, the health official said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken all measures to ensure that the lockdown protocol is followed.

Medical and paramedical staff are on high alert and they are visiting all the wards of the municipal area here, a district administration official said, adding that as per government directive, grocery stores and pharmacies are open for the general public during fixed hours.

Irrigation Minister and local MLA Bhabesh Kalita monitored street sanitisation programmes undertaken by the Rangia civil administration.

He also lent a helping hand to the SDRF team in disinfecting the premises of Rangia PWD inspection Bungalow.