Fitness regime of Modi shared online, Watch his secret Yoga routines

PM Narendra Modi keeping his promise on Mann ki Baat had shared his Yoga routines. Saying doing Yoga will improve the physical and mental resilience of Indians during the lock-down he urged all to practice Yoga.

PM added that he is not a fitness or medical expert but testified that practicing the ancient art had definitely improved his overall health. He said the fitness video termed ‘Modi yoga video is shared in response to queries of his fitness, he received during his public interaction program. The Yoga series is 3 D animated and wholly descriptive.