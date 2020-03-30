Hindus in Pakistan denied ration in Pakistan

National media reported that Hindus in Pakistan were denied ration. As per reports from National media the incident took place in Karachi city in Pakistan.

As per reports a Karachi-based NGO, Saylani Welfare Trust, has allegedly refused to offer food packets to Christians and Hindus amid the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in parts of Pakistan. Several NGOs have been entrusted to distribute food to stranded daily wage workers in parts of Pakistan, the Saylani Welfare trust had allegedly refused to give food to minority workers.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has condemned this. He has made an appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look after Hindus and Sikhs . He said that otherwise minorities in Pakistan would die of hunger.

“Shocking news: Amid Covid-19 outbreak, Hindus of Karachi are denied food supplies.” “This is against the basic Human Rights principle, minorities would die of hunger in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan is requested to ensure the well-being of Hindus and Sikhs during the crisis of Coronavirus,” Sirsa said.