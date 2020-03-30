Covid-19: Kerala government likely to present the Salary challenge again

In the wake of the Covid-19 virus pandemic, the state government had again put forth the proposal of Salary Challenge to its employees. Salary Challenge is a campaign to encourage state employees to donate their one month’s salary to relief works of the State government.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of Congress had offered support to the Salary Challenge proposal of the government.CM Pinarayi Vijayan discussed the proposal with various employee associations and unions and a decision is expected to be announced later on Monday.

The Salary Challenge was earlier conducted during the 2018 Kerala floods and received a good response from the employees. About 54 percent of employees participated in the challenge and an amount of 488 Cr was collected from the Flood relief Salary Challenge.