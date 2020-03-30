”Whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India’: Bollywood actor contributes 1 crore rupee PM-Cares fund

As the country is unitedly fighting the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs.1 crore to Prime Minister’s Cares fund.He took his social media handles to make the announcement.

“It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible “, kartik Aaryan tweeted.

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible ?? https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

Earlier many celebrities including film stars and sports stars has come forward contributing to the PM-Cares Fund.