Whatsapp cuts short status video time in India

As Covid lock-down puts a strain on internet bandwidth, with millions of bored Indians sharing their gloomy status updates, Whatsapp has cut short video status time from 30 Sec to 15 sec immediately. The reduction in time is only for India.

A tweet by WABetaInfo has revealed WhatsApp has put a bar on the time limit for videos posted under the ‘Status’ section of the Facebook-owned instant messaging app.

“You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed. This is happening in India and it’s probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures,” WABetaInfo tweeted on Sunday.

India has over 400 million WhatsApp users.