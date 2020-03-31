Coronavirus : Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma donates a huge amount to fight against COVID19

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma donated a huge amount in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet. Rohit took to Twitter to share that he donated Rs 45 lakh in PM-CARES Funds, Rs 25 lakh in CM Relief Fund Maharashtra, while Rs 5 Lakh each to Feeding India and Welfare of stray dogs organisations.

Rohit wrote: “We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra.”