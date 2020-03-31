Coronavirus : Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar donates a huge amount to Chief Minister’s relief fund

Four more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai and one in Pune. With this the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra has reached 230 now, state health department said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 48-year-old woman died in West Bengal late last night (Monday). The woman had no international travel history. The woman was admitted to Howrah District Hospital last Sunday. She was admitted with high fever, cough, cold and breathing problem and was reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus.This is the third death in the state.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 25 Lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Maharashtra for the fight against COVID-19.

India reported the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases at 200 as the total tally of confirmed novel coronavirus cases crossed 1,300. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly virus has jumped to 32. Whilst, the Union Health Ministry has said that the novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India and has not yet reached the community transmission stage, the Supreme Court (SC) has warned that the fear and panic due to COVID-19 are fast becoming bigger problems than the contagion itself.

Meanwhile, Italy has extended the nationwide lockdown until mid-April to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus infection that has killed over 11,591 people around the world. In New York, US, the death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed the 1,200-mark.