DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Coronavirus Lockdown: Doordarshan announces return of more classic series

Mar 31, 2020, 03:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Doordarshan, the public broadcaster in India is all set to return its all ‘golden classic series’. Doordarshan has started re-telecasting the ‘Ramayana, Mahabharata, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi’ again as the country is going through a nationwide lockdown.

No the broadcaster is is bringing back another classic television series ‘Shaktimaan’. The staring Mukesh Khanna will be telecast everyday for an hour from 1 PM on DD National starting 1 April. Also, ‘Chanakya, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and ‘Upanishad Ganga’ will be aired on DD Bharti.

Arguably the most popular indigenous TV superhero, Shaktimaan was aired from 1997 to 2005.  The show was followed by “Shaktimaan: The Animated Series” in 2011 and a television film titled “Hamara Hero Shaktimaan” in 2013.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close