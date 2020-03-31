Coronavirus Lockdown: Doordarshan announces return of more classic series

Doordarshan, the public broadcaster in India is all set to return its all ‘golden classic series’. Doordarshan has started re-telecasting the ‘Ramayana, Mahabharata, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi’ again as the country is going through a nationwide lockdown.

No the broadcaster is is bringing back another classic television series ‘Shaktimaan’. The staring Mukesh Khanna will be telecast everyday for an hour from 1 PM on DD National starting 1 April. Also, ‘Chanakya, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and ‘Upanishad Ganga’ will be aired on DD Bharti.

Doordarshan is all set to telecast Shaktimaan, the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna, for 1-hour daily on DD National network from April 2020 at 1 PM: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Arguably the most popular indigenous TV superhero, Shaktimaan was aired from 1997 to 2005. The show was followed by “Shaktimaan: The Animated Series” in 2011 and a television film titled “Hamara Hero Shaktimaan” in 2013.