Coronavirus: Muslims form foreign countries who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference violated visa rules

It has been reported that the Muslims came form foreign countries to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi has violated visa rules. This was found by investigation by Home Ministry. This was reported by news agency ANI.

#COVID19 has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from 13th to 15th March at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Among those, who attended were some persons from Telangana. Of them, six died: Telangana Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/zWMUcFocgN — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

The foreigners are said to have flouted the visa rules which prevent them from preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places and distribution religious literature. The foreign nationals may be banned from the country for these violations.

The Banglewali Masjid in South Delhi Nizamuddin Dargah area was sealed off. 1,500 members of the group are still inside the mosque of which nearly 300 were found to have been suffering fever, cough and breathing difficulty. They were shifted to various hospitals in Delhi while over 2000 were put under Quarantine.

The Tamil Nadu government informed that over 1000 people had travelled to Delhi and had come back, possibly with many coronavirus positive cases, to their state. 819 people have been listed.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin has emerged as a large infection vector in the country and has been linked to 10 suspected Covid-19 deaths and 300 infections in the country so far.