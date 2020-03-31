Fuel tanker catches fire on highway

A fuel tanker carrying diesel was caught fire on highway. The incident took place at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street on Sunday. The accident occurred as a tanker carrying 10,000 gallons of diesel veered off the road and crashed into a pavement.

No casuality or injuries were reported. The driver of the tanker managed to escape from the tanker. The Ajman Civil Defence doused a massive fire and cordoned off the area.The fire fighting teams managed to control the blaze within a short time.

The site was handed over to the Ajman Police to complete the rest of the investigation procedures and ascertain the cause of the fire.