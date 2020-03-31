Italy contagion slows down signalling the peak is over

After two weeks of heavy death toll which made Italy a teardrop in the face of the world, the contagion is showing first signs of a slow down for the first time. The number of people currently sick with the illness at its epicenter in the northern Lombardy region around Milan also dropped for the first time. Pope Francis has delivered a special prayer ‘Urbi et Orbi’ last week, pleading a recovery from the dreaded disease the humanity has ever faced. This prayer was performed only during the Second World war.

Italy’s civil protection service showed the rate of new COVID-19 infections hitting a new low of just 4.1 percent.”We saw 1,590 people recover in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number of recoveries recorded since the start of the pandemic,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

Though the spread is slowing down the death rate is still surging in Italy. On Monday 812 people died of Covid-19 in 24 hours. The total death toll of the Covid casualties thus came to 11,591 on Monday.