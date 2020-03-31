Man dresses up as bush to escape lockdown ; see what happened next : Watch Video

Some folks will do anything to defy a near-global order to stay home and engage in social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Take one crafty home lockdown dweller, who went incognito as a shrub just to go outdoors without being caught.

Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies, a young couple from Stevenage in the UK, say they caught a neighbor attempting a bushy breakout and captured the stunt on camera. They shared the clip on TikTok, garnering more than 700,000 views on the app.

Murray also shared two different clips of the prank, grabbing another 122,000 views.

In the video, a bush with two legs can be seen scuttling from the top of their driveway down to the neighborhood drag.

“Neighbors back at it again sneaking out during lockdown,” writes Mai-Davies under the handle @maddiedavies.x. “The way he runs,” she adds with a crying-laughing emoji.

The video follows the person in disguise as they scurried and somersaulted through the street, apparently showing off for all who might catch the ridiculous act.

In one post, Murray — a k a @repnicktv — says, “Next door neighbor has taken things to new extremes.”

In the end, the verdant vigilante appears to be returning to their home with a grocery bag in hand.