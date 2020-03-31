New study unveils a link between Coronavirus and the BCG vaccine

Scientists and Physicians are looking back on a 100-year-old vaccine,long abandoned in India as a miracle cure for the new age villain Coronavirus.

The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin popularly known as the BCG vaccine was stopped in India by 1986. A new research report by US epidemiologists has found that it reduced the rate of infection with the virus. The Covid-19 mortality and morbidity rate among the population administered with the 100-year-old vaccine, given primarily as a defense against TB is considerably low. The detailed study report can be found in the medRxiv portal.

The scientists consider this could be the main factor of varying ferociousness of the virus among different world demographics. The BCG vaccination was stopped in the US around 1978, seeing it obsolete in the new world. The epidemiologists found a clear relation in many nations on how long ago and how widely the BCG vaccine was used in them. Several countries, including the United States, Iran, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and other European countries have long abandoned the BCG vaccination.

In all these countries, either the BCG vaccine has never been used EN masse, or it has not been used relatively recently. The authors of the study believe that this has affected the fact that in these countries the incidence of infection is four times higher than the global average. There were similar indicators for the death rate. Australian researchers had already started to work with BCG vaccination to counter the spread of Covid-19 in the Island nation.