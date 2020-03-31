Payby launched mobile payment service in UAE

A new mobile payment service was launched in UAE. The mobile payment service was launched by a fintech company named PayBy.

The new mobile payment service was launched by the company on Monday in partnership with the First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The new payment solution will allow consumers to use their smartphones to make contactless and cashless payments in physical stores. They will also be able to pay for deliveries on arrival, order goods and services online, transfer and receive money instantly, and share cash gifts with family and friends, all via smartphone.

PayBy also offers Point Of Sale, POS, solutions for every type of business in the UAE.