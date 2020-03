Sensex, Nifty rallies up gaining points

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 1,028 points on the last day of the 2019-20 fiscal on Tuesday, led by gains in energy, financial and FMCG stocks amid recovery in global peers even as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to mount.

The 30-share BSE barometer settled 1,028.17 points or 3.62 per cent higher at 29,468.49.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 316.65 points, or 3.82 per cent, to close at 8,597.75.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 7 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and SBI.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank plunged nearly 15 per cent. Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Titan were the other laggards.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India surged past 1,200, according to the health ministry. While there are more than 1,100 active cases, nearly 100 people have recovered.

Deaths around the world linked to the pandemic have crossed 37,000.