Coronavirus : Actress Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for not donating to Covid-19 fund

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has given the perfect reply to trolls who are tagging various celebrities and claiming they are not doing enough for the community as humanity fights a tough battle against Covid-19 across the globe. After days of being tagged in several tweets with the allegation, Sonakshi decided to respond and she did so with a popular Hindi saying ‘Neki kar dariya me daal (Do good and forget about it).

Sonakshi tweeted late Tuesday, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

Recently, Sonakshi also observed the Earth Hour on Sunday. Posting a video about the same, she wrote on Instagram, “These are challenging times. I hope everyone is at home & safe. This #EarthHour #GIVEUP going out so we can beat #coronavirus whilst not forgetting our environment! Join me for #EarthHour2020 #switchoff today from 8:30-9:30PM to save energy and #GIVEBACK to mother Earth @wwfindia”.