Covid-19: Six hand sanitisers recalled in UAE

Six brands of hand sanitisers were recalled in Dubai by the Dubai Municipality. The hand sanitisers were withdrew from market as they were found to be non-compliant with the approved specifications.

A total of 102 samples of different sizes were taken from the products circulated in the market for the purpose of conformity tests and laboratory analysis. The tests showed that six samples did not comply with the approved specifications due to the presence of methanol . Methanol affects nervous system, causes dizziness, headache, irritation of the skin and respiratory system, and causes blindness in severe poisoning cases.

Those non-conforming batches of the products were immediately withdrawn from the local market and banned from trading, and these products are:

1. LULU Hand Sanitizer – 500ml – Batch No. 320104

2. COSMO Hand Sanitizer – 65ml – Batch No. 24286

3. ZIVA Hand Sanitizer – 250 ml – Batch No. 03200050MF

4. FEAH Hand Sanitizer – 50ml – Batch No. 24291

5. AMEYA Isopropyl Alcohol – 70ml – Batch No. N/A

6. LULU Hand Sanitizer – 250ML – Batch No. 3200105