‘Islamophobia’: Students of JNU and Jamia Coordination Committee express solidarity with Tablighi Jamaat

Jamia Coordination Committee and ‘Muslim Students of JNU’- a Facebook page has come expressing solidarity with the Tablighi Jamaat.

A poster was has been released allegedly by Muslim Students of JNU asking to revoke the FIR registered against Tablighi Jamaat.

‘Jamia Coordination Committee’, an unofficial body that was also involved in organising anti-CAA protests in Delhi, also supported Tablighi Jamaat. The Committee took to Twitter to release a detailed statement, voicing their disapproval against the action initiated against the fundamentalist group. Defending the Muslim clerics of Jamaat who were found spitting out on roads while they were being transported to the treatment centres, the JCC ascribed the punitive measures taken against them to “bigotry and Islamophobic fantasies of the government”.

Their only fault is not abandoning their people unlike the govt which abandoned the migrant labourers and left them to die. We will not let the failures of this bigoted govt be washed over with Islamophobic fantasies and communal tantrums. We stand with the Nizamuddin Markaz. ?? pic.twitter.com/gmABj53xXY — Jamia Coordination Committee (@Jamia_JCC) March 31, 2020

The Delhi Police had registered FIR against Tablighi Jamaat preacher Maulana Saad and other members of the orgainzation under section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) for organizing the congregation at the times of lockdown .

Around 2100 people have been evacuated from Markaz, out of which around 1500 have been quarantined and 500 people sent to different hospitals. Meanwhile, Delhi police have registered a case against the cleric who organized the gathering at the mosque in Nizamuddin.