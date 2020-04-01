Thai king starts his Orgy party with 20 maidens, Calls it a Self- quarantine

The King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn popularly known as Rama X, had gone to a self-quarantine period, but his quarantine is unlike the one commoners understand. The King booked an entire luxury Hotel in Bavaria, Germany and shifted there accompanied with 20 hand-picked maidens, to suit his varied moods.

The Thai people, disappointed by the kings’ move have started a campaign #whydoweneedaking, as Thailand is fighting a health and economic crisis never seen in its history.1,524 confirmed Corona positive are reported in Thailand and 9 had lost lives in Covid-19 pandemic. The Thai tourism industry is completely devastated and Pattaya has now stripped off even a single tourist.

In fact, palace insiders report that the 67-year-old King had selected more maidens for his ‘quarantine’ fearing it may be prolonged. But 119 mistresses were excluded from serving the king as they had some Covid-19 symptoms. King Rama X is said to have booked out the entirety of the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Germany so he can self-isolate with a harem of 20 concubines, it’s not known if his fourth wife is with him It’s not known that Rama X’s fourth wife is currently staying at the hotel with him, however, 119 members of the royal entourage are thought to have been sent back to Thailand amid concerns they had contracted Covid-19.