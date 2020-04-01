These centres in UAE will be shut from April 2

The UAE government has announced that Tasheel,Tawafouq, Tawjeeh and Tadbeer centres across the country will be closed from April 2. The centres wil, reopen on April 16. This was announced by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

“In line with the directives of our government and as part of the precautionary measures taken to protect you, we are sorry to announce that Tasheel centres will be closed to customers from Thursday until April 16,” the ministry said.

But all services provided by centres will be available through smart platforms. People can access all services online through smart channel – MOHRE smart app and www.mohre.gov.ae. There is also a toll free number 800 60.

Tasheel is an online government-backed system that simplifies labour-related processes for both – the employer and the employee. Whereas Tadbeer is an initiative by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the handling of all domestic and household workers.