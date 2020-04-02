Airline company to suspend 36,000 staff

BBC on Wednesday reported that British Airways owned by IAG is expected to suspend around 36,000 employees. The airline company has reached at a agreement with Unite Union on this.

As per the deal with the Unite Union around 80% of British Airways cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office will be suspended. No staff were expected to be made redundant.

British Airways had earlier on Tuesday has suspended its flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.